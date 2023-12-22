First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854. The company has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $42,873,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $600,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

