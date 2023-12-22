First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854. The company has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $42,873,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $600,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.