First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LDSF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. 16,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,146. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

