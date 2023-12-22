First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Declares Dividend of $0.54

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5367 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

