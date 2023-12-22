First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declares Dividend of $0.19

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ FAD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.51. 6,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20,440.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $675,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

