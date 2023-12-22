First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.