First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3229 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QQEW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $86.79 and a 52 week high of $117.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,206,000 after buying an additional 137,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,651,000 after purchasing an additional 278,081 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after purchasing an additional 555,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

