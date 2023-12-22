First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4048 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.