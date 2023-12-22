First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4048 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

