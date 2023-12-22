First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QTEC)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $175.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,594. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

