First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.55

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 5924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 767,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 156,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 536,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

