First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Announces Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. 130,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $470.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.71.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 294.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.