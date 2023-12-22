First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Plans $0.24 Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTXO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,694. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

