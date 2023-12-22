First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

QCLN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $42.50. 294,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,420. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 191,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

