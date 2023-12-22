First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans Dividend of $0.35

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3549 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GRID traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,154. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

