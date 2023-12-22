First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 587,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,586. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

