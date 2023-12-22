First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,726. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 39,266.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

