First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3421 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 619,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $295,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $253,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

