First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $80.94. 48,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,630. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12,887,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.