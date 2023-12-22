First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FTXR)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTXR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

