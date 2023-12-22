First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RFDI)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
