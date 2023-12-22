First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Declares Dividend of $0.31

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3121 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

