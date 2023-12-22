First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans $0.22 Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2232 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.29. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
