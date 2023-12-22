First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,405 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,556. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

