First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Plans Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:FYX)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4077 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.72. 120,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $92.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

