First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FYC)

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1555 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FYC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 14,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

