First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,704. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

