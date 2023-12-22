First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3277 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79.

