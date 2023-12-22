First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FID)

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2047 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FID stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 116,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

