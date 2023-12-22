First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 169,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

