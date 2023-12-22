First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $44.45 during midday trading on Friday. 528,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

