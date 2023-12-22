First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Plans $0.54 Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

