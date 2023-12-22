First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 8,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

