G999 (G999) Trading Down 40.5% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,340.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00101859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005557 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

