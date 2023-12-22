Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.20. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAU
Galiano Gold Price Performance
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.