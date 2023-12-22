Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.20. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 194,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$258.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

