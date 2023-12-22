Galxe (GAL) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Galxe has a market cap of $183.05 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,097,997 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

