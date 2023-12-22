Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.59

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.59 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.18). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59. The company has a market capitalization of £60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.65.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

