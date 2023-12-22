General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8,160.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 735,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.