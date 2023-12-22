General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

