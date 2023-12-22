General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.