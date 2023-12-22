General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.
General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
