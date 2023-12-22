Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 24,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 11,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

