GENinCode (LON:GENI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.81

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07), with a volume of 71990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

GENinCode Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market cap of £5.01 million, a PE ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.03.

About GENinCode

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.