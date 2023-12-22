GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.06 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $91.06 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91602694 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

