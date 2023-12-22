Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Sells $6,789,873.64 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,146. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

