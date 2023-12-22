Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $86.17. 39,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,820. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,709. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.