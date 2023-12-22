GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GLG Life Tech Stock Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.
