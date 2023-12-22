Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,132. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

