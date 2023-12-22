Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

GOL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

