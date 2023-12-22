Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $548.76

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 548.76 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 602 ($7.61). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.51), with a volume of 35,269 shares changing hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £152.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,675.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.