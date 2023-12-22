Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.71. 1,779,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,086. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.