GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Sells $492,222.20 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.
- On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59.
GrafTech International Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
