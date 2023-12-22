GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Sells $492,222.20 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

