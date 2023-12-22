Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 564,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 307,210 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $166,248 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

